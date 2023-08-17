West Hartford Center CVS Pharmacy closing next month

Customers who have prescriptions at the West Hartford location can transfer their medications to more convenient locations including six other stores.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — CVS Pharmacy announcing the store on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford will close on September 20 as part of a restructuring plan CVS announced in 2021 to prioritize health care over the retail portion of the business.

CVS Pharmacy planned to shut down 900 stores nationwide, 300 in 2022 and an additional 300 in 2023, which includes the West Hartford store.

“The realignment is based on our evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure we have the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers, and also supports the evolution of our stores into community health destinations,” said Amy Thibault, a spokesperson for CVS Pharmacy.

The closure causes people who live in the neighborhood to go further for their medications.

“It's too bad that there's now not going to be a drugstore in this whole area. So that's a shame,” said Merle Trager of West Hartford.

Customers who have prescriptions at the West Hartford location can transfer their medications to more convenient locations including six other stores. If medications are not transferred, they will automatically be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 150 South Main Street.

Earlier this week CVS Health, which is the parent company of Hartford Based Aetna would be laying off 5,000 employees nationwide and said it has already begun notifying employees who are impacted.

