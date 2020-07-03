Rev. Timothy Cole of Christ Church Georgetown tested presumptive positive, according to church officials.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Saturday evening that DC has confirmed its first significant "presumptive positive" coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the District.

According to Bowser, the resident tested with the virus is a DC resident in his late 50s and started experiencing symptoms back in late February. She said he reported to a DC hospital on March 5, where he is currently being monitored and treated.

Christ Church Georgetown spokesman Rob Volmer said that the resident was Rev. Timothy Cole, who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. According to Volmer, Cole attended three services last Sunday, which were attended by 550 people.

Bowser also said that an additional person with COVID-19 in Maryland had recently visited family in the District and spent one night in DC. Officials said that he traveled from Nigeria to D.C., before going to Maryland, where symptoms presented and he reported to a hospital there.

DC Health officials said the CDC will classify this case as a DC case, since he spent a night in DC.

They will be working to trace who these people had contact with during their time in the District. D.C. Health is also following protocol put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the coronavirus.

“We look at where they’ve traveled, where they have visited, who they may have been exposed to, the ages of the people who they may have been exposed to," said Dr. Anjali Talwalkar, the Deputy Director for the DC Dpt. of Health.

Dr. Talwalkar said they're in the early stages of the investigation, so she cannot releases any locations the man may have visited or his condition. She said he has been hospitalized because of his age and preexisting conditions.

"We recognize this situation is fluid. every day we will monitor the situation. We put safety of residents first. We are following the science about how we will proceed," said Bowser.

At the news conference, Bowser also spoke about the two attendees of the 2020 AIPAC Policy Conference hosted in D.C. who tested positive in New York City.

Bowser also stated she will not be declaring a state of emergency for the District. And that, "she has all the power needed to respond effectively."

Mayor Bowser said she is also not canceling any big events or closing any public facilities until they have evidence that doing so would help increase the safety of DC residents.

Bowser said that the resident "appears to have no history of international travel and no close contacts with a confirmed case."

She said so far in DC, the health department has tested 11 patients total, with nine coming back negative, one pending, and one presumptive positive.

The Mayor said they are also monitoring changing test guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I will be very sure that our health department has checked and double-checked to make sure that we’re making the tests available to everyone who meets the guideline, but if there are special circumstances that present that they will get a hard look from us," Bowser said.

DC Health does not recommend that healthy individuals wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. Residents should only wear a mask if recommended by a health care professional. A face mask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected.

Officials said so far, they have not had an influx of 911 or 311 calls at the Office of United Communications for potential COVID-19 cases, but they are ready to staff up if the need presents.

Officials also said that they have an adequate number of kits to test incoming cases and have started doing so this week.

Officials also said that they have ordered more than 42,000 N95 masks to provide to first responders, which should be arriving soon.

The news conference announcement comes after there were three positive novel coronavirus cases in Montgomery County this week. And after Hogan announced on Saturday that those who attended the CPAC conference in Maryland may have also been exposed to the virus.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency after three Montgomery County residents tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling together on an MS A'Sara Egyptian cruise on the Nile River. Hogan said it appeared to be the same cruise ship that the World Health Organization announced had 12 workers placed in quarantine for 14 days, and is also linked to eight confirmed cases in Texas.

Hogan also noted that the patients had at least two instances of public interactions that he felt warranted public notification.

So far in the United States, the novel coronavirus has led to the death of 19 people.