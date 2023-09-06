Dept. of Public Health releases new guidelines for outdoor activities as air quality improves

This weekend is expected to be clearer and warmer than the last several days but experts urge people to continue to monitor air quality.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A breath of fresh air and much less hazy skies heading into the weekend, a stark difference from earlier in the week when smoke from the wildfires in Canada filled the air.

"When I looked outside it was like foggy," said Christian Robles of Manchester. "My co-worker told me it smelled like a fire outside and that’s when I caught on to the whole situation."

While the air quality has improved here in Connecticut, the wildfires continue to burn which is why experts said it’s still something to stay aware of.

"As the wind shifts we don’t know what will happen so I think it’s just trying to remind people that we need to continue to be watching and not just assume oh it’s clear now, it’s going to stay clear," said Kristina Wagstrom, associate professor in chemical and biomolecular engineering at UConn.

Friday, the Department of Public Health released new guidelines for outdoor activities.

Officials encourage people to check for updates on air quality conditions throughout the weekend.

"You should always check the air quality index, the air quality index is just a really user-friendly metric," said Misti Levy Zamora, assistant professor of public health sciences at UConn.

DPH said if you are spending time outdoors, try to do so when the air quality is better, in the early morning or late evening.

Also, consider wearing a mask when conditions move into the unhealthy range, especially for those with conditions that might make them more vulnerable.



"Anybody with severe respiratory conditions so if you have asthma or COPD definitely being concerned about this but also cardiovascular concerns in children especially children with asthma or any elderly individuals that might have difficulty breathing," Zamora said.

UConn Health gave away more than 100 D.I.Y air filters on Thursday and Friday to help people protect themselves while indoors.

"To get the clean air, I want the clean air. I need it because I have allergies so this will be perfect," said Donna Wilkerson of New Britain.

After several days of colder temperatures combined with the wildfire smoke, people said they are ready to breathe a little easier this weekend.

"I’ve been inside all week working I’m ready to be outside all weekend," Robles said.

You can check the air quality in your area by visiting here.

