Doctors give tip to keep you and your pets warm during bitter temperatures

Winter apparel was hung outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Hartford for anyone in need to take it for free.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Even though the arctic blast we are about to see is going to be brief, it is certainly dangerously cold enough to take precautions for yourself and your pets.

For several years, the First Presbyterian Church of Hartford on Capitol Avenue has been known for its generosity.

Brand new scarves, gloves, face masks and wool socks hung on the iron gate outside and were free for anyone who is in need.

"We’re keenly aware of the needs of Hartford’s residents, for warmth, for food," said Dianne Ney of Hartford.

Ney, a longtime member of the church thinks by this weekend, all of the free apparel will be gone.

"We do have one member of our church who loves to do knitting. She’s always working on a project, so she’s contributed a number of them or they’re purchased," added Ney.

Temperatures are expected to take a tumble starting on Friday with the coldest being on Saturday morning.

Dr. Chris Carey with Hartford Hospital told FOX61 he sees patients come in with frostbite or hypothermia all the time during the winter months.

Symptoms can range from numbness, a stinging sensation, blue or red skin or muscle stiffness.

"The illness can kind of span the spectrum all the way having to be hospitalized and re-warmed medically," said Dr. Chris Carey of Hartford Hospital Emergency Medicine.

If you have to be out in bitter cold, he said your best bet is to wear more clothes.

"You need to wear multiple layers of loose, fitting clothing that kind of allows the heat to be trapped around your skin, covering up all exposed body parts, so whether it’s a toboggan or a hat, a scarf or a face covering, especially gloves, socks and warm boots," added Dr. Carey.

While tips are given to humans to keep warm, our four-legged friends are just as sensitive to the cold.

East Hartford Animal Control Officer Jillian Capabianca stressed it is just as bad as leaving a dog in a cold car versus a hot car in the summer.

"If the car is off and there’s no engine running, it’s going to get just as cold as it would get hot in the summer," said Ofc. Capabianca.

Understanding your breed, she said is also important.

Some breeds like Huskies can handle the cold better compared to dogs like a Chihuahua or Pitbull who have less hair.

"Our new laws make it against the law for an animal to be outside for longer than 15 minutes," added Ofc. Capabianca.

Be sure to check on your friends, family and elderly neighbors.

If you need or you know someone who needs shelter, you are advised to call 211.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.