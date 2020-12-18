DPH reports one CT resident has died of the flu this season

State data also showed that there were 2 flu-related hospitalizations last week.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Department of Public Health released new data that reflects there no flu-related deaths reported last week.

One Connecticut resident has died this season, according to officials.

A total of 7 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the 2020-2021 flu season.

It is recommended that people 65 years and older get a flu shot instead of a nasal spray vaccine.

The nasal spray vaccine is only approved for use in non-pregnant individuals between the ages of 2-49 and is not effective for anyone over the age of 50. They can get any flu vaccine approved for use in that age group with no preference for any one vaccine over another.

There are regular flu shots that are approved for use in people 65 years and older and there also are two vaccines designed specifically for people 65 years and older.

To get vaccinated for the flu check with your regular heath care provider or pharmacy to see if they have the flu vaccine available.

