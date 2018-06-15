Where to drop off unwanted prescriptions for National Drug Take Back Day

It's time to check the medicine cabinet and safely dispose of any unwanted prescription drugs at a drop-off event.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding its 20th national Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. Municipalities and police departments across Connecticut will be participating, collecting and safely disposing of unwanted prescription drugs.

If you can't make it out to any of the events, there are also drug collection boxes spread out all over the state, and they're available year-round. Click here for a map of drop-off locations.

This is an ongoing list. If you have information on a Drug Take Back Day event happening in your community and would like it added it our list, send the information to newstips@fox61.com.

The City of Hartford and local non-profit organizations will collect unwanted prescription drugs at the following locations starting at 10 a.m.:

The Village South on 331 Wethersfield Avenue Hartford Police Department on 253 Hight Street The Village Spring Street Family Center on 105 Spring Street

The Waterbury Police Department will take unwanted prescription drugs at the City of Waterbury Health Department parking lot on 185 South Main Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use the Scovill Street entrance.

The Town of West Hartford is hosting a take back day at the Charter Oak International Academy parking lot on 425 Oakwood Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enter from Flatbush Avenue.

Prescription and over-the-counter dosage medications, i.e. tablets, capsules and liquids will be accepted.

The West Hartford Prevention Partnership will also host a Wellness Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Wethersfield Police Department will host a prescription drug drop-off at their headquarters on 250 Silas Deane Highway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

