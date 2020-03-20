Edge Fitness Clubs offering virtual classes free online

Edge Fitness Clubs took the gym and brought it right into your living room.

ORANGE, Connecticut — At six o'clock on a Thursday, you’d typically hear metal plates clanking and treadmills buzzing at the Edge Fitness Clubs in Orange. Instead, there is silence.

"We rarely ever see gyms this empty so it’s definitely a different vibe for us," said National Director of Group Exercises Jenn Kuehn

For those on a fitness journey or looking for a sense of community in an iron paradise, the news of gyms closing was difficult.

"When you think everything that you needed was in here and now you have to find everything at home," said personal trainer Luke Yoder.

That’s when Edge Fitness Clubs turned to social media. They took the gym and brought it right into your living room.

"We’re just evolving our fitness, evolving our communities. Not only in the club but outside of the club," said Kuehn.

The Edge’s certified personal trainers are on Facebook and Instagram three to six times a day to deliver your workouts free of charge. Whether you are a member or not, first-timer or vet, they will deliver Edge strong classes, yoga, HIIT training and more.

"You name it, we have that class," said Kuehn.

The 30 to 45-minute workouts that require no weights have received an overwhelmingly positive response.

"I love this! Thank you so much! I didn’t know what I was going to do without this," said Yoder.

"It’s more than fitness," said Kuehn. "It’s more than a muscle. It’s the mind, it’s the community and that’s really what people are missing."

The Edge is using the extra space to deep clean all of their club locations across eight states. Until doors reopen they hope to inspire people to break out of their comfort zones.

"You’re not alone in all of this and we are ready and willing to help," said Yoder. "We love what we do and we will not stop."

The Edge is refunding all memberships and classes for the time that they’ve lost. If you’ve already paid for the year, they will add months onto next year's cycle. All of their employees will be paid during this time off.