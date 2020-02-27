Exclusive: UConn student discusses coronavirus threat while currently studying in Italy

Italy has 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus

FOX61's Keith McGilvery spoke exclusively with a UConn student who is currently studying abroad in Italy.

Italy has more than 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus, mostly in the northern portion of the country.

Gino Giansanti is currently in Perugia, a few hundred miles from where the problem is at its worse. He did spend the weekend in Venice where some confirmed cases have surfaced.