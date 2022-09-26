'We're expecting more cases' | Experts warn flue season may be more severe this year

Evidence shows the flu is now more active in other parts of the world, which is usually a prediction for what we’ll see here.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Experts say the upcoming flu season could be more severe than usual.

Monday in Manchester, a drive-thru flu clinic opened at MARC Inc. to help protect people against the virus.

"Roll it all the way up on your shoulder there," said Jennifer Moffa, a pharmacist with ShopRite in Manchester.

The sleeves are up and people were ready for a quick pinch.

When asked about getting his flu shot, Gene Robbins, a member of MARC Inc. said, "oh yes, the shot was ok, I’m brave."

It's perfect timing for the flu clinic, as experts warn the flu may be more severe this season.

"This year, we’re expecting there to be a lot more cases," said Moffa.

'With the mask mandates lifted, more people are out and about gathering. For the last couple of years, there hasn’t been as much flu around as there has been prior to COVID-19," said Moffa.

Another reason why experts say the flu is is expected to flare up this season is because people have lower immunity levels to the flu. In the last few years, cases just haven’t been as bad.

"It could complicate things," said Moffa.

Over 100 shots were ready for arms at MARC Inc, a non-profit that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We’re able to get a good percentage of folks in our group home and our day services a flu shot in a nice, effective, easy manner for our folks," said Kevin Zingler, the President and CEO of MARC Inc.

Zingler said around 60 people in their programs were registered to get their shots, along with several employees.

"You won’t get sick, you won’t get the flu, something like that," said Robbins.

"I’ve been pretty loyal about getting it every year," said Tamra Conner, a MARC Inc. employee.

It's a quick and easy way to protect everyone ahead of this fall and winter flu season, with just a little pinch.

"We want to make sure people are healthy and safe," said Zingler.

MARC Inc. will also be holding a COVID-19 booster shot clinic in October. For more information, click here.

