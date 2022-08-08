Center for Disease Control advises families to take extra precautions at splash parks

A new federal study says dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Kansas, last summer.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Another day of a heat wave here in Connecticut, and lots of families are hitting the pools and splash pads to cool off.

Now, the Center for Disease Control is calling parents to take extra precautions

“We’ve been trying to get the splash pad because it’s just been unbelievably hot,” said Ann Clifford.

Each splash offers a relief from the heat.

“Just something to stay cool and keep occupied,” said Katie Farber.

But as the little ones cool down, the CDC is now putting out a PSA to parents about making a healthy splash.

A new federal study says dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Kansas, last summer. It found that some people contracted bacterial infections and others became sick with a norovirus.

Now, here’s what the CDC is telling parents:

DO:

• Stay out of the water if you are sick with diarrhea.

• Shower before getting in the water.

• Take kids on bathroom breaks or check diapers every hour.

“We all follow those rules anyway so I’m not too worried about it. I am sure that some people don’t but I feel like most people are conscious about it,” said Farber.

DON'T:

• Swallow the water.

• Poop or pee in the water.

• Sit or stand on the jets.

“They all love to sit on the sprinkles. That is something that we would have to keep an eye on. I didn’t think about that on how that could not be great from a hygiene perspective,” said Clifford.

This virus has not been detected here in Connecticut.

