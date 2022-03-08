Lamont's 'Family First Prevention Plan' approved by federal officials

The plan was submitted, aimed at helping families with support battling mental health, substance abuse, and other resources to help stabalize families.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's "Family First Prevention Plan" has been approved by federal officials, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Children's Bureau approved the plan, which was submitted by the state in response to the Family First Prevention Services Act signed into law as part of the U.S. budget in 2018.

Lamont's administration said the legislation represents a major shift in federal policy leading to families having greater access to mental health services, substance use treatment, and in-home skill-based parenting supports intended to stabilize families and keep them safely together.

It also sets enhancements for kinship providers and expectations when children require a treatment intervention in a congregate-care facility.

“This prevention plan is designed to enhance the well-being of all of Connecticut’s children, youth, and families,” Lamont said. “I am very proud of the collaborative and deliberate approach taken by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families to lead this effort. This is Connecticut’s plan and one that will lead to our children having a brighter future.”

Major intended outcomes of Connecticut’s Family First Prevention Plan include:

An upstream approach that looks to prevent child maltreatment and families requiring child welfare involvement

Enhancement of existing Evidence-Based Programs available within local communities leading to families remaining safely together

Establishment of standards and oversight for children requiring placement into a treatment setting

A coordinated approach to supporting kinship providers

Encourages cross-system collaboration and partnerships emphasizing equitable access and outcomes

“We have reimagined our system to not only serve those families who come to our attention but have also taken a bold approach to develop supports for families upstream and within local communities resulting in them actually being diverted from involvement with the child welfare agency,” Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes said. “We need to continue to lift the negative stigma of seeking help and this plan sets the framework for early intervention right in your own community.”

Lamont's administration said more than 400 community partners were involved in the development of the plan, including parents and youth with lived experience, decision-makers throughout state government, community organizations, advocates, and contracted providers.

