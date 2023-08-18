1st human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Connecticut

The infected woman became sick during the third week of July with West Nile fever and has since recovered, health officials said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in Connecticut this season has been detected, the state Dept. of Public Health (DPH) announced Friday.

The infected person is a woman between 50-59 years of age who resides in New Haven County. She became sick during the third week of July with West Nile fever and has since recovered, DPH said. WNV antibodies were found after lab tests were conducted, DPH said.

"As we approach the end of summer and continue to enjoy time outdoors with family, friends, and neighbors, it is important to prevent mosquito bites to reduce your risk of exposure to West Nile virus infection," said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes."

As of Aug. 15, around 26 of the mosquitoes trapped this summer were found to be carrying WNV. Last year, there was a total of seven human West Nile Virus cases reported.

This is a developing story.

