Keeping up with your fitness resolutions for the new year

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — As we wrap up the first month of 2022, some of you may have fallen short of the goals you set for yourself this year.

If you made a resolution to begin a fitness journey, we have some tips to help you get back on track.

We met up with Devonte Dillion, CEO of East Hartford's Diligence Training to get the rundown on some exercises you can complete from the comfort of your own home.

The workout consists of squats, pushups, planks, and lunges. Watch the video above for technique tips.

If it seems too easy to you, Dillion says you can amp up the intensity by holding the position.

He suggests completing the workout three to four times a week and then working your way up to doing it daily.

To stay on track with your resolution, Dillon recommends making obtainable goals, creating those "small wins" to keep you motivated. Keep at it, and it can become a habit and part of your lifestyle.

Even for those working from home and sitting for long periods of time, Dillon said it's a good idea to keep the body moving, even if it's walking around the house or lifting heavy items.

Diligence Training offers group fitness classes, personal training, online training programs, and more.

