Five deaths last week due to flu

HARTFORD, Conn. — The State Department of Health released its new flu numbers for the week.
They say that five more deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 77, and one child.
Influenza hospital rate this past week was 37, bringing the season total to 2,971. The Department of Health said influenza-like illness was 7.01%, higher than the 7.42% observed last week. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more people may be seeking care for respiratory illness than usual at this time.