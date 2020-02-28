Gov. Lamont announces public health lab will run diagnostic testing for coronavirus

The new capability will save critical time in diagnosing and treating any future patients with COVID-19

Gov. Lamont announced today that the Connecticut Department of Health's (DPH) laboratory in Rocky hill is now able to conduct diagnostic testing for the coronavirus. The lab had received approval from the CDC and FDA.

Gov. Lamont said that the lab's new capability will save critical time in diagnosing and treat any future patients with the coronavirus. Before this, a tissue sample would have had to be delivered to the CDC in Atlanta for a diagnosis.

There still are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut according to Lamont, and no patients in the state are currently under investigation for possible exposure.

“As our administration laid out this week, Connecticut is taking every necessary precaution and proactive step to ensure we are ready to respond to the novel coronavirus,” Gov. Lamont said. “Being able to test for the virus locally will allow us to conduct diagnostics and take every measure in our capability in an expedited fashion.”

Information from the State of Connecticut on the state’s response to coronavirus, as well as guidance for K-12 schools, healthcare practitioners, and residents, can be found online at ct.gov/coronavirus.