Gov. Lamont held press conference on state's coronavirus prevention plans

The CEMA is concerned with an "extreme shortage" of available protective equipment

HARTFORD, Conn. — The State is working on a plan for addressing a potential coronavirus outbreak and the Connecticut Emergency Management Association is calling for more supplies to be able to carry out those plans.

There have been emergency plans in place at school districts for the purposes of controlling outbreaks at schools. The current concern is having the supplies readily available to medical professionals.

“Whether you’re a school district or you’re part of the regular community, you’re in an elderly housing complex, response plans would be the same to protect the public from this virus spreading,” says Old Saybrook Police Chief and President of the Connecticut Emergency Management Association. “But, those plans call for specific supplies to be used. We must make sure those are in inventory for all of our municipalities.”

Think gloves, masks, gowns, Tyvek suits, and bio cells, which go over an ambulance stretcher to ensure a potentially infected person doesn’t infect first responders.

“We have credible information that municipalities are having difficulty ordering supplies and that manufacturers in the United States are not receiving them from their counterparts in foreign countries,” says Spera.

The Connecticut Emergency Management Association is calling on Governor Lamont to tap into the Federal Government’s Strategic National Stockpile for those resources. The Connecticut Association of Boards of Education says plans in school districts are continually reviewed and revised as necessary.

“Those are available anytime there’s some sort of health emergency or other type of emergency,” says Patrice McCarthy, the Deputy Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE).

School districts are already getting to work.

“A lot of it has to do with prevention and trying to make sure that our schools remain safe and healthy places for our students and the staff,” says McCarthy.

Closing schools would be on a case-by-case basis, depending on how bad an outbreak is. McCarthy says some school districts have the ability for students to do work at home. Governor Lamont says he doesn’t foresee needing to close any schools at this time.

There are currently no cases of the coronavirus in the state. These precautions are preliminary in the event of a potential outbreak.

The President of CEMA, Michael Spera, wrote to Gov. Lamont Wednesday morning about the concern the association has regarding the preparedness of the state and municipalities.

CEMA states they are most concerned with a shortage of protective equipment that healthcare and public safety providers need while responding to a potential outbreak of the virus.

Below are the specifics requested by CEMA:

Request an allotment of personal protective equipment, including but not limited to, gloves, simple face masks, N95 particulate filtering masks, gowns, Tyvek suits, and Biocell Ambulance Protection Systems for the State of Connecticut from the Federal Government’s Strategic National Stockpile.

Request that the Federal Department of Labor temporally suspends any requirements for public safety and definitive care healthcare providers to conduct “fit testing” for employees who wear N95 particulate filtering masks.

Consider partially activating the State Emergency Operation Center and task State Emergency Management Professionals to:

Conduct an immediate audit of State and Municipal Resources (masks, gowns, Tyvek suits, and Biocell Ambulance Protection Systems) on hand. Review, revise, and exercise pandemic response plans. Ensure previously identified quarantine facilities are still available and operational. Review, revise, and exercise mass vaccination plans should a vaccine become readily available. Conduct a briefing for elected and Public Safety Officials on the State’s preparedness activities.