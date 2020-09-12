Gov. Lamont calls on uninsured residents to enroll in Access Health CT

Governor Ned Lamont held a press conference at 1 p.m. encouraging all uninsured Connecticut residents to take advantage of Access Health's open enrollment period.
The period began in November and will end on December 15th. Coverage for those enrolled will begin on January 1, 2021.
The governor will be joined at the news conference by James Michel, CEO of Access Health CT; Victoria Veltri, executive director of the Office of Health Strategy; and Damaris Velez, program coordinator for Project Access of New Haven.