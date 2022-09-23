Total Connecticut residents positive for West Nile Virus up to 4: Health officials

WNV can make humans ill if bitten by an infected mosquito after biting an infected bird.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two additional Connecticut residents have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), local health officials confirmed Friday. This brings the total of human cases of WNV so far this season to four.

A Greenwich resident is the latest person in Connecticut to test positive for WNV.

The infected person is in their 80s and became ill at the end of August, according to the Greenwich Health Department (GHD).

A Litchfield County resident in their 60s was hospitalized in late August and also tested positive for WNV, the Connecticut Agriculture Experiment Station confirmed to FOX61.

WNV can make humans ill if bitten by an infected mosquito after biting an infected bird. Health officials expect mosquitoes to die off during the first frost of the season.

Residents are reminded to be aware of mosquitoes during outdoor activities when it's dawn and dusk, to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants outside, and to get rid of any standing water around their dwelling.

