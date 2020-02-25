Health director recommends Bristol students, staff stay home following trip from Italy

BRISTOL, Connecticut — Following the recent spike in coronavirus numbers in Italy, Bristol-Burlington Health Director, in consultation with government health officials, sent out a recommendation letter to students and staff from Bristol Central High School who recently took a trip to Italy.

The letter recommended that the students and staff stay home since the CDC did not have specific guidelines on citizens returning from Italy.



Director of Health Marco Palmeri said he was contacted by the superintendent over the weekend and was told of the returning class and staff.



By Monday morning, the CDC posted the following guidance and recommendations:



"Only travelers returning from Italy during the past 14 days who feel sick (with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing) need to stay home."



The health district has sent out an updated advisory reflecting the CDC guidelines.