Health Watch: Overcoming vaccine hesitancy

The Governor's Vaccine Advisory Group not only has to work out the logistics of administrating vaccines, they have to work on public perception as well

HARTFORD, Conn — Now that there are two COVID-19 vaccine candidates that look promising, it’s time to look ahead to the rollout. Distribution could start in December, albeit on a limited basis, which will provide some challenges for the governor’s Vaccine Advisory Group, but the group will still have challenges to address even when there are enough doses for everyone who wants one.

“It is our job to make sure that we have dotted our “i”s and crossed our “t”s and looking at the work that was done to get to this approval step,” said Dr. Reggie Eadie, the President and CEO of Trinity Health of New England, and a co-chair of the Governor Ned Lamont’s Vaccine Advisory Group.

Aside from the logistical hurdles of distribution, the group is also tasked with overcoming perception problems - convincing the general public that the Trump Administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” initiative isn’t rushing a vaccine before it’s ready.

“You know, when you look at things like the flu vaccine, it took years to develop the thumbs up or to get approval from a safety and efficacy perspective this operation warp speed is going to try to do the same thing in a short period of time,” said Dr. Eadie, “and so that creates anxiety and that creates a degree of uncertainty around the safety and the efficacy.”

Dr. Eadie said the group’s science sub-committee will review the safety and effectiveness of all Covid vaccines that are approved.

“These are experts in this field who will take a look at the F.D.A. approval process and sort of give a thumbs up, not to usurp or replace the F.D.A., but just give a thumbs-up to the citizens of Connecticut that, in fact, this process was followed as it should have been from a scientific perspective,” he said.

Dr. Eadie said the communications sub-committee will work to lessen the degree of vaccine hesitancy that exists.

“Look, this is not going to be easy work depending on communities,” said Dr. Eadie, “you’ve got degrees of uncertainty that exist and we’re going to have to be smart enough to interact with the community and understand what their insecurities are and to be able to relieve as many of them as possible.”