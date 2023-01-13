Bristol condo residents say brown water has officials pointing fingers

Residents at the Marwood Condo Complex cite brown and green water that has tested positive for high levels of copper, iron and manganese.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Residents of a Bristol condominium complex have complaints about brown water coming from their faucets. They told FOX61 they feel helpless because no one is taking responsibility.

FOX61 obtained a faucet sample that looked like Pepsi. It's coming from the Marwood Condo Complex. Specifically, the issue is the hot water which is coming out in various shades of brown and green.

“Water is a basic human need,” said Sirena Sawyer, a resident. “It’s concerning. They are telling us not to ingest this water. Well, what’s wrong with it?”

Sirena lives at Marwood with her four kids. She’s concerned about their health and has had to get creative to cook and clean. She complained to the city, state, and her condo association and said everyone is pointing the finger.

She said it makes her feel, “Helpless and frustrated because being in the healthcare field, I’m a nurse. I was pregnant during COVID and I couldn’t come home and shower so I’d have to isolate myself in the basement. I’m just hoping somebody can shed some light and help us.”

FOX61 went digging for answers.

State health department Communications Director Chris Boyle said DPH, “...does not have any records of receiving customer complaints.”

The city told FOX61 it looked into it and found no issues with water delivery up to the point of the condominium’s property line. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano spoke on behalf of the city.

“We don’t have the responsibility as a city to make sure that hot water heaters are working appropriately,” Caggiano added, “I think their condo association fees and their board needs to take this up.”

The condo association board didn’t respond to FOX61’s inquiry, while Palmer Property Management only told FOX61, “you really need to speak to the Bristol Water Dept.”

While the blame game continues, residents are left to live with lingering questions.

“It’s just painful to have to go through this. And it’s constant,” said another Marwood resident who wanted to remain anonymous.

Residents have conducted their own drinking water tests which show actionably high levels of copper, iron and manganese.

“Please just do something. This is not only hurting me but my kids. Please just do something to fix it,” pleaded a resident.

Making matters more complicated is the fact that some of the Marwood residents rent their units, while others own them. Although owners said they don’t pay for hot water and don’t have access to the boiler or the pipes.

