Convalescent Plasma Therapy for COVID-19: What questions need to be answered

Does plasma therapy help at all with COVID-19?

Trinity Health of New England is taking part in a clinical trial for a treatment for COVID-19 that uses the blood of patients who have recovered as a kind of medicine for those who are still sick.

It’s called convalescent plasma therapy. It was first tried in 1892 to treat diphtheria, and has a long track record of success for other diseases, although there’s no guarantee that it will work against COVID-19.

Dr. Danyal Ibrahim, the Chief Quality Officer for Trinity Health of New England, took the time to speak with FOX61 to address some of the specific questions we need to answer about how well it might work.

“That’s part of the clinical trial questions that we are trying to answer - is there a level of antibodies on the donor side that will work better? [It’s] the whole question about dose-response.

Logically, you would think the more antibodies, the more the person receiving the plasma would benefit, [but] is there a threshold? Meaning, is there a level after which everything works? So that’s one of the things we would like to look at and analyze.

The second thing is on the receiver end. Are there some patients that would benefit more, meaning, if we give it to patients earlier in the course of their disease when they are critically ill but perhaps not as advanced on their course, or does it matter, giving it later? These are the things that we are going to look at and hopefully, analyze.”

So how does convalescent plasma therapy differ from a vaccine, which could still be well more than a year away? Dr. Ibrahim explained the differences:

“This is called passive immunity, as opposed to the vaccine which is active immunity. So if I get vaccinated against the flu, if I have my flu shot, what happens is the vaccine has a part of the virus and then my body will mount an immune response, it takes a few weeks to develop these antibodies. As opposed to convalescent plasma, it already has antibodies in it ready to go. So, this is the difference. So, now, when we give it to the patient who is ill and has the virus in their body and we give them the plasma, the antibodies are right there to attack and destroy the virus.”

Dr. Ibrahim said it’s not clear if plasma therapy would have any protective benefits for people who aren’t sick like a vaccine would give.