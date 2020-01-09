Health Watch: COVID-19 cases declining in the US, exploding in India

India is still seeing its number of daily new cases rise, even though it already recorded a high of more than 85,000 on August 26

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said some mid-western states like Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota all recently saw single-day highs in new Coronavirus cases. Despite those jumps, the U.S., as a whole, is continuing a nearly seven-week-long decline in daily new cases, ever since hitting a peak of over 77,000 on July 16.

The U.S. still has the most confirmed cases of any country in the world, by far, with roughly 6,000,000. However, the country that’s third on the list, India, is still seeing its number of daily new cases rise, even though it already recorded a high of more than 85,000 on August 26, a number the U.S. has not reached even on its worst day. Worse, still, for India, doctors say a stigma surrounding the virus is causing people to not get tested.

"If one person is found to be positive, then the other six in his house are also positive, but, when that one person goes out in society and finds out that people are almost treating him as untouchable, then others don't get tested due to fear of similar treatment," said Aayush Mittal, a Covid-19 Isolation Center doctor in India.

There is some more good news for the U.S. It appears that the measures many people across the world to prevent the spread of Covid-19 – the hand-washing, mask-wearing, and distancing – are also helping to blunt the spread of the seasonal flu in the southern hemisphere, where it’s currently winter.

"Clearly, in the Southern Hemisphere they've seen their flu season start up and then sort of peter out, largely because the important mitigation steps of wearing face coverings or mask, social distancing, washing your hands, being smart about crowds," said Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, doctors say those measures will not be able to replace getting the yearly flu shot, which may prove even more critical this year if hospitals start getting clogged up with Covid-19 patients in the autumn and winter.