Health Watch: How many asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people are there regarding COVID-19

Evidence seems to indicate you can be contagious for a couple days beforehand--if you ever wind up show symptoms if at all.

Why did the federal government reverse its stance on face masks, to now encourage Americans to wear them in public? In part, it’s a concession to how new, and contagious, this coronavirus is. After all, it’s called a novel coronavirus for a reason. It’s new, which means doctors are learning about it while they’re battling it.

The early evidence indicated people weren’t contagious unless they were showing symptoms, but now, the evidence seems to indicate you can be contagious for a couple days beforehand--if you ever wind up show symptoms if at all.

“That does appear to be the case,” said Dr. Michael Grey, the Chief of Medicine at St. Francis Hospital, “there is a timeframe where people might have virus that’s in their body and they are infectious to others, but they may be feeling perfectly fine and in fact a large number of people may have the virus and not feel any symptoms at any point.”

How many of those asymptomatic people are out there? Last month, before testing ramped up, the state’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Matthew Cartter, suggested the number of people infected could be as much as 100 times higher than the number of known positive tests at the time - partly because of asymptomatic people, and partly because of that lack of testing. Even though testing has since improved, Dr. Grey said we won’t know the true ratio for a while.

“I’m quite that information is coming from mathematical modeling,” he said, “we don’t really know that that ratio is really the ratio, so I think that, out of an abundance of caution, in order to make sure people pay attention to the methods about social distancing, they are using that kind of mathematical modeling to make that kind of ratio of 100 to 1 - someone who’s actually sick to 100 people who might be walking around with it. We don’t actually know that and I can tell you it’s a mathematical modeling because we haven’t done all the testing in such a widespread way to know.”