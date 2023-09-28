EEE carrying mosquitoes continue to be discovered in Eastern Connecticut

Members of the DEEP Mosquito Management Program sprayed Pachaug State Forest Thursday evening in an effort to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As the seasons change, mosquitoes carrying an extremely dangerous virus are becoming more and more prevalent in Connecticut.

"Because of the wet summer we have a bumper crop of mosquitoes this year," said Roger Wolfe, mosquito management coordinator for CT DEEP.

In the Eastern part of Connecticut, experts are finding that more of those mosquitoes are carrying Eastern equine encephalitis a virus also known as EEE.

"Traditionally this area is kind of a hotbed for EEE when it shows up," Wolfe said. "It’s just the right habitat for those types of mosquitoes that like these red maple swamps the sphagnum moss swamps."

Thursday, DEEP's Mosquito Management Program was spraying Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown in an effort to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

"We’re using insecticides that are registered for mosquito control and other pest control," Wolfe said. "It’s designed for a quick knockdown it doesn’t linger quick knockdown of the pests and that’s why we want to try to catch them here in the evening while they’re on wing."

While the virus has been detected in mosquitoes in more than a dozen towns there have been no animal or human cases this year.

Experts with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said the virus can be very serious.

"EEE actually affects all age groups," said Dr. Philip Armstrong, director of the Connecticut Mosquito Monitoring Program.

"It’s extremely severe and those that are hospitalized the fatality rate is about one-third, is about 30%," he said.

This is why even though the end of mosquito season is approaching it’s not quite time to let your guard down.

"Until we get a good hard frost if you’re out in the woods hiking, camping, hunting, just enjoying the outdoors, you have to protect yourself against mosquito bites," Wolfe said.

Experts said West Nile Virus is also still being detected across the state.

To reduce the risk of mosquito bites DEEP said people should:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Consider the use of mosquito repellents containing an EPA-registered active ingredient, including DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-methane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone when it is necessary to be outdoors.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light-colored and loose-fitting and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect infants when outdoors.

