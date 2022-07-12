Post-holiday spike in sickness has some pharmacy shelves bare

There's plenty of vaccine in stock but Tamiflu is nowhere to be found.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — We are officially in the post-Thanksgiving spike when it comes to sickness. From COVID to the flu and RSV. To make matters worse, now pharmacies are having trouble keeping medication in stock to treat respiratory illness.



“I’m hoping that flu and COVID season is not going to be as bad as they predict it’s going to be,” remarked Maria Teresi of Newington.

It’s wishful thinking.

“It does appear that it’s worse than most of those years going all the way back to 2010,” responded Dr. Ulysses Wu of Hartford Healthcare.

The numbers tell the story. Connecticut has logged 3,296 flu cases and 23 hospitalizations this week alone. For COVID there have been 3,752 cases in just the last week with 72 people in the hospital.

It’s spreading in Fairfield County and up the I-91 corridor.

A bit of good news, “Peak is typically mid-February. I think it’s going to peak in January,” remarked Dr. Wu, who also said people should be considering masks in certain indoor situations. “We’ve seen that masking works.”

Vaccines work too. But when it comes to those, there’s been a precipitous drop in the number of people interested in both the flu shot and COVID booster.

“We’ve lost 15 people in the last two years. Friends and neighbors. My wife and I both have low immunity and we get our shots when we’re told and get the booster and it’s been fine,” said Paul Bechtold of Plainville.

Making matters worse, certain shelves at local pharmacies are bare.

“Tamiflu is officially…we can’t even get it,” explained Greg McKenna, the owner of Nutmeg Pharmacies. “We’ve exhausted every wholesaler, secondary wholesaler. I can’t get it at all.”

McKenna has been able to get some Xofluza, but some insurances don’t pay for it.

“The manufacturers obviously undershot what the need was going to be this year," said McKenna.

The good news from pharmacies is there is no shortage of vaccines. McKenna services an older clientele.

“COVID I should say I’m on track with last year. Flu shots three times what we did last year and I’ve had to go back to the well two times to get more. But I’ve been able to get it,” he explained.

And recent reports from the CDC show this year's flu shot is a good match to combat the circulating strains. 12,000 Connecticut residents have come down with the flu so far this season. That’s the most of any New England state.

