U.S. Drug makers cut price of insulin, how Connecticut lawmakers are responding

“People should not have to be financially bankrupt just to take care of their health.”

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn — The nation’s largest drug manufacturer for insulin announced Wednesday it would cut the cost of common insulin, Humalog, and Humulin by 70% this fall. The company announced that there would be a price cap on its insulin products that would begin immediately.

The company’s policy change would cap the price of insulin to $35 for a month's supply for out-of-pocket expenses.

“Millions of people in our country are impacted by diabetes and the ones who need insulin…Insulin is like oxygen to them, they cannot live without it,” said Sen. Sad Anwar who chairs the Public Health Committee in the Connecticut General Assembly.

Wednesday’s announcement has been long awaited by some advocates who have been pushing for drug price reform for years.

“For too long, people have been rationing the use of the insulin because the cost was so high not only diabetes became a medical condition for them, it actually becomes a financial condition for them,” said Anwar.

In 2020, Governor Ned Lamont signed a law that would cap the price of insulin to $25 for a month's supply for state insurance programs. The law that was co-sponsored by Sen. Anwar even caught the attention of the federal government which passed similar legislation through the inflation reduction act which would cap the price at $35 for Medicare part D participants.

Sen. Anwar told FOX61 the Public Health Committee is talking about making similar price cap policies for Epinephrine and Narcan.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.