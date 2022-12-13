With triple threat of illnesses surging some experts suggest masking up again

Cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV are on the rise around the country making for a particularly difficult respiratory illness season.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A triple threat of illnesses is surging. The flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

"This winter we expect to see these viruses transmit more frequently in the community," said Dr. David Banach of UConn Health.

This is why some experts said it might be time to consider going back to wearing a mask in certain situations.

"We have always been recommending indoor masking. Outdoors, you’re probably pretty good," said Dr. Ulysses Wu of Hartford Healthcare. "Masking is good common sense. If you remember from the previous respiratory seasons, we basically had a non-existent respiratory season with the exception of covid and so masking works," he said.

Experts also said people should consider their own circumstances.

"Masking is becoming a bit individualized. I think people are using their own personal health risks and their risk for infections in guiding decisions around masking," Banach said.

Some people said they’ve already started masking up again over concerns about the respiratory illnesses on the rise.

"It doesn’t hurt anybody you know. I try to do it when I go inside anywhere," said Jadyn Laflamme of South Windsor.

"I have people in my family that I care about, some old people, some babies. So it’s just about keeping everyone safe. I could easily pick something up so I try and prevent it as much as possible everywhere I am," said Kabrea Akko of South Windsor.

However, Gov. Ned Lamont said we shouldn’t expect to see any mandates coming back.

"There’s not going to be any need to require masks at this point but I would say if you haven’t gotten your booster shot, get the booster," he said.

Doctors agree that taking advantage of the vaccinations available can help prevent these illnesses from spreading and it’s not too late to get them.

"There’s still opportunity to get vaccinated for the flu and then being up to date with your covid booster, particularly if you are a high-risk individual," Banach said.

Also, going back to basics. Washing your hands often, cover your cough, and if you can, stay home if you’re sick.

"The respiratory season really represents common sense season," Wu said.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

