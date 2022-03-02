Hartford launches HEARTeam: A civilian crisis response initiative

A newly established civilian crisis intervention team will provide alternative responses to emergency calls

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Wednesday the city's newly established civilian crisis intervention team, known as HEARTeam.

The mayor was joined by city leaders, public safety officials and three local partner organizations for the announcement.

Hartford Emergency Assistance Response Team is a coalition of three partner organizations that will provide an alternative response to emergency calls involving residents in emotional crisis and mental health episodes.

Emergency dispatchers will be able to assess the situation when 911 calls come in and send HEARTeam responders to assist in situations where non-law enforcement intervention would be more effective.

Distinct responsibilities will be given to each of the three partner organizations in the HEARTeam.

The Capitol Region Mental Health Center is one of the partners and will continue to be the state's agency provider of mobile crisis services to adults. the Mental Health Center responds to adults in grave distress or situations that involve major mental illness.

The Community Renewal Team will be used for people exhibiting less acute emotional distress. They will focus on de-escalation and connecting people to services, deploying a social worker and a peer responder to work side-by-side.

Wheeler Clinic will respond to children under 18 who experience any behavioral health crisis. Wheeler Clinic will still be accessible through 211 as well.

The city said this new initiative will help the Hartford Police Department in its efforts to serve the community and its citizens.

“We receive thousands of emergency calls every year involving individuals in emotional or mental distress, where immediate assistance is required, but where law enforcement officers may not be needed and may not be the most effective responders," said Mayor Luke Bronin. "With the HEARTeam, we will have specialized and trained responders, able to respond quickly to intervene, de-escalate, provide support, and connect people to services. The HEARTeam will be a valuable supplement to our emergency first responders, and are a part of our commitment to addressing the mental health needs of our community more effectively."

A virtual town hall introducing the HEARTeam will be held Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. Residents can attend via Zoom or Facebook. More information can be found on the Facebook event page.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

