Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications

Those who take medications like aspirin or beta blockers with underlying health conditions should be more cognizant of their body in record heat.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday.

It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it.

"This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford.

Rivera said she has been waiting for the bus all morning in the heat.

"It’s hot and even the AC is not helping!" added Rivera.

Doctors also shared a friendly reminder - if you take certain medications and you have underlying health conditions, your risk of getting a heat-related illness will increase.

"Medications like beta blockers, diuretic, anti-psychotic medications can put you at high risk for heat-related illness," said Dr. Thomas Burnell, physician of Saint Francis Hospital.

There are those who have no choice but to be out in the heat like Michael Kennedy who is a plumber making sure homes have working pipes in the summer.

"As long as there’s a little breeze, you can tolerate it but if there’s no breeze at all, it’s really hard," said Kennedy of Manchester.

For one realtor with Keller Williams who has been running around showing homes, she compared this weather to the housing market.

"We’re dealing with it. Staying cool, staying hydrated. Thankfully, cars have ACs, the houses are pretty cold so we’re just trying to stay cool when we can," said Christina Pariaug of East Hartford.

While the scorching temperatures may not do any good for some people, for others, it means more business.

Milkcraft in West Hartford has been a very popular spot for a cold treat.

"Lines go out the door. They go all the way down to Bartaco, around the corner," said Lauren Beruta, manager of West Hartford's Milkcraft.

