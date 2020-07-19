Heat + Pollution = Ozone; Heatwave brings unhealthy air quality to parts of state.

Children, the elderly, and those with respiratory diseases like asthma are most at risk.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Our current heatwave is contributing to elevated ozone levels across parts of the state on Sunday, with some cities reaching the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level.

With winds out of the southwest, air pollution from out of state will enter Connecticut from along the I-95 corridor where it will mix with local emissions and, in the very high temperatures, oxidize to form the secondary pollutant called ozone.



Ahead of the weekend, DEEP forecast that western Connecticut as far inland as Cornwall, and along the coast from Greenwich to Madison could face high ozone levels on Sunday. Several locations have, according to DEEP Air Quality Index (AQI) Twitter accounts.

Current Air Quality for Westport, CT: At 1 PM EDT Ozone reached Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups — CTDEP AQI (@CTaqi_Westport) July 19, 2020

Current Air Quality for New Haven, CT: At 3 PM EDT Ozone reached Unhealthy — CTDEP AQI (@CTaqi_NewHaven) July 19, 2020

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said “We’ve been fortunate that ozone levels have been much lower this year than over the past several years, which we think is mostly due to decreased emissions and weather patterns, but ozone exposure remains a public health threat and our vulnerable populations”. Those at-risk populations include children, the elderly and those with respiratory diseases.



These sensitive groups may experience shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. But even healthy adults working or exercising outdoors for prolonged periods should watch for the effects of air pollution in these conditions, according to a DEEP release.

Peak ozone levels generally occur between 2-8 PM EDT, so exercising in the morning before ozone levels are elevated can help to minimize adverse health effects.