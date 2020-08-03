Houston County women among quarantined passengers on cruise ship

Jane Wilson says a 15-day cruise with her mom on the Grand Princess came to an unexpected ending

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two women from Central Georgia are trapped on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast.

According to the cruise line, over three thousand people are being kept on board after 21 people tested positive for the virus on the ship.

Jane Wilson and her mother, Nancy Pinaud, are from Houston County. Wilson says she is not sure when crews will let her and her mom off the boat.

"It was really really good from San Francisco to Hawaii. We went to four islands in Hawaii," Wilson said.

She says a 15-day cruise with her mom on the Grand Princess came to an unimaginable ending.

"There were 21 people who tested positive for the coronavirus, so the CDC and the government are actually the ones who are controlling what we do now," Wilson said.

According to a post from the cruise line, 2 guest and 19 crew members tested positive for the virus.

"We are not allowed to leave our rooms," Wilson said.

Wilson says they were supposed to disembark Saturday but are now being told to stay in their room.

"I try to be really positive about it. There is nothing I can do. So, if I get upset, that is not going to help anything," she said.

Princess Cruises says crew members are providing room service to all guests.

"Like, if we need the trash emptied, we just set the trash can outside the door and our steward comes and empties it," Wilson said.

While Wilson waits to get off the boat, she wants to let her family know she and Pinaud are doing OK.

"I work on the staff at Jay's Hope Foundation, for kids with cancer, and I know those families are worried about me," Wilson said. "I want them to know we are fine and that I love them, and my own family too. We have been in a lot of contact with everybody."

