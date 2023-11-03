How daylight saving time can affect your health

Doctors see an increase in injuries related to sleep deprivation along with more heart attacks and strokes but there is a way to help you prepare for the change.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s the time of year when we shift our clocks ahead one hour. A recent debate gaining more attention is the continued purpose of switching the clock twice a year.

Most Americans are in favor of permanent daylight saving time, but health experts say there is a better option.

“The science is very consistent that permanent standard time is from a health perspective, the best option and that permanent daylight savings time with the implications on health and public safety could actually be worse than those of still doing the switch twice a year,” said Dr. Raj Buhi with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

In the days the time change, doctors see an increase in injuries related to sleep deprivation along with more heart attacks and strokes but there is a way to help you prepare and cope with the change.

Dr. Buhi recommends going to sleep earlier by 15 to 30 minutes every night until you have adjusted, avoiding caffeine and alcohol, and working out earlier in the day rather than right before bedtime.

