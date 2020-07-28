Insulin cap bill overwhelmingly passes in Senate

The bill is just one of four bills that were being voted on in the senate Tuesday. Expanding absentee voting and police accountability were also up for vote.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The diabetes insulin bill, another bill being discussed at the special session Tuesday, was passed by a vote of 35 to 1. The bill discusses capping the price of insulin in the Connecticut.

"Passing this legislation has been a priority for the Senate Democratic caucus and I'm pleased to see it finally happen," said Senate President Martin Looney. "For years, the cost of insulin has continued to exorbitantly rise, putting far too many individuals with diabetes in a position where they may risk their health by attempting to ration their dosage due to cost. This bill will ensure that Connecticut residents are not put in that situation anymore and that these vital medicines are more affordable."

The bill will set a cap of the out-of-pocket insulin at $25 per month, cap noninsulin drugs like glucagon, at $25 per month, and cap equipment and supplies like blood glucose test strips, glucometers, lancets, landing devices and insulin syringes at $100 per month for residents with state regulated health insurance. Connecticut is just the twelfth state to introduce caps on insulin.

The bill was one of four bills being discussed on voted on during the special session Tuesday. Expanding absentee balloting bill,the polarizing police accountability bill, and a bill regarding telehealth were also up for vote.

The insulin bill will now move to Governor Lamont's desk for his signature.