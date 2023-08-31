International Overdose Awareness Day signals a call to action in Connecticut

1,464 flags adorned the grass at Walnut Hill Park to honor each person who suffered in silence and ultimately succumbed to the silent epidemic of addiction.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Thursday was a day of both celebration and somber reflection as people gathered with public officials to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.

It was a day to bring drug addiction out of the shadows and back alleys and into the sunlight to make sure people know it’s a disease like any other. It's one that ’ s preventable, yet still claims the lives of nearly 1,500 of our Connecticut neighbors each year.

“Right now the drugs that are out there, they’ll just kill you,” said Christine Gagnon. Nobody knows that better than Gagnon, who lost her son Michael to fentanyl-laced marijuana. “We really need to know that some of these deaths were not because they took too much which overdose implies but because they were poisoned. My son sniffed a tiny, tiny bit and that was it.”

On this day 1,464 flags adorned the grass at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain to honor each person who suffered in silence and ultimately succumbed to the silent epidemic of addiction. It’s a fight that doesn’t have to be fought alone.

“What each and every one of you can do looking out for each other. Reminding people that your addiction is our addiction. Your recovery is our recovery. And recovery is contagious,” said Lamont.

Awareness is an important component, but so is action. Connecticut secured $600 million in recovery funds after settling a lawsuit against bad actors like Perdue Pharma and the Sackler family.

“Let me just assure you that Connecticut is front and center. We are not going to let them get away with this,” said Atty. Gen. William Tong.

While federally, the Biden administration on Thursday announced $450 million in new funding.

“It includes strengthening prevention efforts, supporting states and local treatment recovery efforts and also disrupting and dismantling the trafficking operations of illegal drugs,” explained Rep. Jahana Hayes.

State officials used this day to announce new public health pilot programs. Narcan vending machines are coming to Connecticut.

“Whether it is supplies to be able to use drugs safely, whether it’s Narcan or other things that can help treat a wound so that it’s easily accessible.

That life-saving opioid overdose drug Narcan will soon be available online and over the counter in Connecticut.

“Get Narcan training. I’ve done it and I have a Narcan pen in my car just in case,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

While Narcan can save a life from heroin or fentanyl. It isn't as effective against newer, even more powerful drugs hitting the black market here in Connecticut. Drugs such as an animal tranquilizer called Zylozene claim about 300 Connecticut lives each year.

