'It's a hot mess' | Connecticut officials take aim at high price of healthcare with new discount prescription drug card

CONNECTICUT, USA — Starting next month, Connecticut residents will be able to save up to 80% on certain prescriptions.

All Connecticut residents will be eligible for this program. Officials said this is part of a larger effort to try to rein in the high cost of health care in the state.

“We have the best health care in the world right here at the State of Connecticut but it's unfair, unequal and unaffordable,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

On Oct. 2, residents can apply for this free discount card, called Array Rx. Consumers will be able to use this card at around 98% of pharmacies across the state.

Savings will range up to 80% on generic and 20% on brand-name drugs, which state lawmakers call significant for Connecticut patients.

“I cannot make ends meet,” said state Sen. Saud Anwar, (D-South Windsor), speaking about patients he sees. “I have to make a choice between eating or breathing and this is something that we cannot allow in our state.”

Residents will not be able to use both their health insurance and this discount card at the same time.

Despite being available to everyone, officials said the program is specifically aimed at three groups of people – those on high-deductible health plans, the uninsured and seniors on Medicare.

Connecticut residents can receive this discount card by filling out the form on Array Rx’s website. The card will be provided to consumers via e-mail and can be downloaded to smartphone wallets.

The Array Rx program is already being used in Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

