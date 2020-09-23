U.S. Rep. Hayes sees some improvement in her fight against COVID-19

Hayes has had symptoms since Sunday.

WATERBURY, Conn. — U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes continues her fight against COVID-19 and says the thing that works best for her is rest.

Hayes tweeted a photo of her journal, as she has each day this week.

She said she was comfortable lying on her stomach, propped up by pillows.

"Still have shortness of breath, sore throat, coughing - now fatigue nausea. I'm so tired. Feels like a fog. No fever!"

She said she was able to attend committee hearings virtually and watched all the floor activity.

She said she spoke to someone from the Department of Public Health who was doing contact tracing. The DPH employee said the difficulty lied in people not answering phone calls. Hayes said she also spoke with the House physician.

Captain’s Log

Star date: September 23, 2020

Good Morning 🙂 pic.twitter.com/GfESNEbH4C — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) September 23, 2020

Previously Hayes said that she and all of her staff will be quarantining after one of her aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first-term Democratic congresswoman, who represents much of western Connecticut including Danbury, Meriden, New Britain and most of Waterbury

Hayes said all of her staff in Connecticut and Washington will be working remotely until further notice.

Hayes said Sunday she will quarantine for 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19. The Democratic congresswoman said on Twitter that she got the positive result on Sunday.

She said she had to go to three testing sites before she was able to be tested. Hayes sought testing after one of her staff members tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.