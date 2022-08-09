New Britain juveniles hospitalized after 'very rare' mercury poisoning incident: Officials

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response unit personnel responded to a call from a local hospital about potential mercury contamination

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Two juveniles were hospitalized Tuesday evening after possible mercury poisoning in a New Britain home, the mayor said.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency (DEEP) Response Unit personnel responded to a call from a local hospital about potential mercury contamination in a Hatch Street residence.

One of the juveniles located a silver-colored liquid in the home and began playing with it. The other juvenile scooped up the liquid and disposed of it, according to DEEP.

New Britain Mayor, Erin Stewart made a statement about the incident in a Facebook post.

"Today departments were busy responding to an unfortunate and very rare mercury poisoning incident at a private home on Hatch Street. The City's Health Department is fully aware of the situation and doing everything they can to support the CT Department of Environmental Protection, who is overseeing this situation. The mercury is contained to the one home, there is no threat to any other residents," said Stewart in a Facebook post.

She ended the statement by sending out prayers to the family affected.

Officials did not say how old the victims were or where the liquid came from.

Mercury is a silver-white, shiny metal liquid, when at room temperature, and is sometimes found in thermometers and electrical switches.

Symptoms of Mercury poisoning include tiredness, difficulty breathing, and difficulty feeling hands, feet, and mouth.

