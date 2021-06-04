x
Health

Lamont, Baker tout similar plans to curb high drug costs

They appeared together on Tuesday on a Zoom news conference to tout their bills, which would financially penalize drug manufacturers for excessive price increases.
Credit: AP
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, left, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, center, and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, right, speak to the media after a meeting to discuss matters of regional interest, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Conn. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Democratic governor of Connecticut and the Republican governor of Massachusetts are joining forces to pitch their similar ideas to curb increasing prescription drug prices in their respective states. 

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker appeared together on Tuesday on a Zoom news conference to tout their bills, which would financially penalize drug manufacturers for excessive price increases. 

The pharmaceutical industry has pushed back against the bills arguing they will stymie research and innovation and ultimately make it harder for patients to get medications. Both bills await legislative action.

Watch the news conference of both Governors below: 

