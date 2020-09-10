Gov. Lamont visits Meriden flu clinic to receive vaccine

Health experts are advising people to get their flu shot now to help prevent a difficult winter as the country still battles COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn — Health experts have been advising people to get their flu shot earlier in the season to help protect what some call a "twindemic", a combination of a COVID-19 wave and a bad flu year. At 11:30 a.m., Governor Ned Lamont is set to receive a flu vaccination shot at a flu clinic hosted by the Meriden Health & Human Services Department.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, the chief clinical officer at Hartford HealthCare, said there may be fewer cases since everyone will be wearing masks and sanitizing their hands, but that is not to say people should not get the flu shot.

"That prevents that part of the illness. It does not and will not most likely have any effect on the coronavirus because they’re two totally different in how it works," added Dr. Kumar.

Influenza has the ability to kill thousands every year during flu season.

Also today, Gov. Lamont will sign a bill surrounding school construction and other school-related action.