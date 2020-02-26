Live Stream | 4:30PM: Gov. Lamont to hold press conference with state's coronavirus prevention plans

The CEMA is concerned with an "extreme shortage" of available protective equipment

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread around the globe, the Connecticut Emergency Management Association (CEMA) is calling on Governor Ned Lamont for urgent preparations. Gov. Lamont will hold a press conference Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.to discuss the state's prevention plans.

The President of CEMA, Michael Spera, wrote to Gov. Lamont Wednesday morning about the concern the association has regarding the preparedness of the state and municipalities.

CEMA states they are most concerned with a shortage of protective equipment that healthcare and public safety providers need while responding to a potential outbreak of the virus.

Below are the specifics requested by CEMA:

Request an allotment of personal protective equipment, including but not limited to, gloves, simple face masks, N95 particulate filtering masks, gowns, Tyvek suits, and Biocell Ambulance Protection Systems for the State of Connecticut from the Federal Government’s Strategic National Stockpile.

Request that the Federal Department of Labor temporally suspends any requirements for public safety and definitive care healthcare providers to conduct “fit testing” for employees who wear N95 particulate filtering masks.

Consider partially activating the State Emergency Operation Center and task State Emergency Management Professionals to: