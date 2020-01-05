May is Mental Health Awareness Month: Here are tips on how to help yourself and others

Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has sharply altered our lifestyles, the importance of focusing on your mental health now is paramount.

Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has sharply altered our lifestyles, the importance of focusing on your mental health is now paramount.

With stay-at-home rules and quarantines still a part of everyday life, now is the time to set aside fears and stigmas of admitting you may have some weaknesses that should be addressed, expert say If not you, loved ones and friends that may be in or approaching a crisis.

In April, KGW partnered with Lines for Life, a suicide awareness group, to host this Reddit AMA on maintaining mental wellness and how to cope with social isolation. Tap here read the questions and responses.

"I've lost my job ... how do I change my perspective when everything seems hopeless?"

"What are some of the best actions people can take in support of ourselves and one another?

"What would you suggest for a partner living with someone affected by depression and suicidal thoughts? How can the partner be a support?"

"How do I maintain a positive attitude when I am cooped up in the same surroundings day after day, week after week, and now month after month?"

Here is the link to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It will also steer you to specific resources for a variety of struggles people face.

KGW has also compiled this list of resources for the following issues.