Connecticut author, life coach offer self-confidence workshops for teen girls

October is Depression and Mental Health Screening month, and the workshop offers to support teen girls through any mental health struggles they may face.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Self-love is a topic East Haven life coach Wendy Perrotti talks about every single day.

“It’s heartbreaking to meet so many grown women and teenage girls who truly don’t think they’re worthy. I’ve made it my mission to make them realize the importance of self-love, self-confidence and self-care,” Perrotti said.

In her late 30’s, Erin Logan, a former television anchor and reporter with FOX61 turned to Perrotti for help. They met at a women’s expo in Hartford several years ago.

“I had it all on paper. A great job, my health, my beautiful parents and grandparents and unbelievable friends. That wasn’t enough for me. I didn’t like myself. I still saw myself as a chubby kid who never made sports teams,” said Logan. “I met several therapists over the years and it was just ‘talk therapy,’ no real advice on how to truly love me and lead a fulfilling life with good people in my circle. Wendy helped me get there.”

Now, the two have partnered on several projects including workshops for women and teen girls.

In 2018, Logan introduced a program she created in Connecticut called REVIVE.

Logan said each letter in REVIVE represents a concept dealing with learning to love and value your authentic self.

“The program started out for adult women only. I realized that self-love begins at a young age. I can’t even imagine what teen girls go through now with the constant scrutiny on social media and the insane expectations of feeling like they have to look or be a certain way. I teach public speaking at Boston College. In an anonymous survey, 98% of 18 and 19-year-old girls said they look to others for validation. That is a sad statistic,” said Logan.

October is Depression and Mental Health Screening Month. In recognition, the two are offering a free workshop at Fit Pro Studio, a gym on the New Haven/Woodbridge line.

Owner Tony Salamanca supported the women's efforts in supporting young women.

"There should be no stigma associated with mental health and mental illness. There shouldn't be a negative connotation," said Salamanca. "We all struggle in our own ways and need to put our physical and mental health front and center. A lot of my clients tell me they're constantly worried about their teenage daughters."

The workshop is first come, first serve. The maximum is 12 girls ages 14-17. It will be held on a Wednesday in October (5th or 12th still deciding) from 6 to 8 p.m. at 160 Amity Road at Fit Pro, right next door to Planet Fitness.

To reserve a spot for your daughter or relative, email Logan at erinlogantv@gmail.com.

You can learn more about REVIVE in Logan's recently published book, “Reporting Facts and Running from the Truth - A TV Anchor’s Struggle to Find Self-Worth Beyond a Job Title.”

