x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Health

Middletown, Cromwell, Durham and Middlefield announce flu shot clinics

Vaccines be given on a first-come, first-served basis
Flu Shot

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown, Cromwell, Durham and Middlefield health departments have announced this season’s schedule of regional flu clinics. In order to receive a flu shot you must be at least 18 years of age, and in good health. The vaccine is free of charge and there is no co-payment with most insurance plans (please bring your insurance card). Appointments will not be taken and residency is not required. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Vaccines be given on a first-come, first-served basis (appointments will not be taken). Residency is not required.

Pneumonia and shingle vaccines will also be available.

Participants are strongly encouraged to save time by downloading and completing the Vaccine Informed Consent Form on-line @: cromwellct.gov; townofdurhamct.org; pshd.org (Middlefield); or middletownct.gov. 

This year’s clinics are scheduled as follows:

Sept 23    8:00 AM - 10:00 AM   Senior Center, 61 Durant Street, Middletown                                      

Sept 30    Noon - 6:00 PM           Town Hall Gymnasium, 41 West Street, Cromwell  

Oct 7       10:00 AM - 4:00 PM     City Hall Council Chamber, 245 deKoven Drive Middletown

Oct 14     Noon - 6:00 PM            Town Hall Gymnasium, 41 West Street, Cromwell             

Oct 16     11:00 - 4:00 PM            MARC, 25 Industrial Park Road, Middletown   

Oct 21     9:00 AM - Noon            Community Center, 405 Main Street, Middlefield               

Oct 28     Noon - 6:00 PM            Town Hall Gymnasium, 41 West Street, Cromwell            

Nov 3      Noon - 6:00 PM             Activity Center, (2nd floor), 350 Main Street, Durham 

Nov 7      9:00 AM - 3:00 PM       Town Hall Gymnasium, 41 West Street, Cromwell

Nov 10   10:00 AM - 4:00 PM      Cross Street AME Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown          

Anyone with questions should call 860.638.4962 (Middletown); 860.632.3426 (Cromwell); 860.349.8253 (Durham) or 860.276.6275 (Middlefield).

Check with your usual heath care provider for availability of influenza vaccinations or contact the CT Department of Public Health Immunization Program at 860-509-7929, Monday-Friday 8:30 AM-4:30 PM for help finding a community provider of influenza vaccinations; or, go to the following site to find a provider: http://www.lung.org/lung-health-and-diseases/lung-disease-lookup/influenza/find-a-flu-shot.html