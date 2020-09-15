Middletown, Cromwell, Durham and Middlefield announce flu shot clinics

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown, Cromwell, Durham and Middlefield health departments have announced this season’s schedule of regional flu clinics. In order to receive a flu shot you must be at least 18 years of age, and in good health. The vaccine is free of charge and there is no co-payment with most insurance plans (please bring your insurance card). Appointments will not be taken and residency is not required. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Vaccines be given on a first-come, first-served basis (appointments will not be taken). Residency is not required.