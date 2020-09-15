Middletown, Cromwell, Durham and Middlefield announce flu shot clinics

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown, Cromwell, Durham and Middlefield health departments have announced this season’s schedule of regional flu clinics. In order to receive a flu shot you must be at least 18 years of age, and in good health. The vaccine is free of charge and there is no co-payment with most insurance plans (please bring your insurance card). Appointments will not be taken and residency is not required. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Vaccines be given on a first-come, first-served basis (appointments will not be taken). Residency is not required.
Pneumonia and shingle vaccines will also be available.
Participants are strongly encouraged to save time by downloading and completing the Vaccine Informed Consent Form on-line @: cromwellct.gov; townofdurhamct.org; pshd.org (Middlefield); or middletownct.gov.
This year’s clinics are scheduled as follows:
Sept 23 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Senior Center, 61 Durant Street, Middletown
Sept 30 Noon - 6:00 PM Town Hall Gymnasium, 41 West Street, Cromwell
Oct 7 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM City Hall Council Chamber, 245 deKoven Drive Middletown
Oct 14 Noon - 6:00 PM Town Hall Gymnasium, 41 West Street, Cromwell
Oct 16 11:00 - 4:00 PM MARC, 25 Industrial Park Road, Middletown
Oct 21 9:00 AM - Noon Community Center, 405 Main Street, Middlefield
Oct 28 Noon - 6:00 PM Town Hall Gymnasium, 41 West Street, Cromwell
Nov 3 Noon - 6:00 PM Activity Center, (2nd floor), 350 Main Street, Durham
Nov 7 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM Town Hall Gymnasium, 41 West Street, Cromwell
Nov 10 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM Cross Street AME Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown
Anyone with questions should call 860.638.4962 (Middletown); 860.632.3426 (Cromwell); 860.349.8253 (Durham) or 860.276.6275 (Middlefield).
Check with your usual heath care provider for availability of influenza vaccinations or contact the CT Department of Public Health Immunization Program at 860-509-7929, Monday-Friday 8:30 AM-4:30 PM for help finding a community provider of influenza vaccinations; or, go to the following site to find a provider: http://www.lung.org/lung-health-and-diseases/lung-disease-lookup/influenza/find-a-flu-shot.html