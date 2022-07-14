Connecticut now has 11 confirmed cases of monkeypox

The 11 Connecticut residents are between the ages of 20 and 50 and live in Fairfield, New Haven and Hartford counties.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There are a confirmed total of 11 monkeypox cases in Connecticut, the state Department of Public Health announced Thursday afternoon.

The 11 Connecticut residents are between the ages of 20 and 50 and live in Fairfield, New Haven and Hartford counties. Most of them have not been hospitalized, officials said.

Connecticut's first case was announced on Tuesday, July 5.

Monkeypox can spread through close prolonged contact with an infected person, according to DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. This can include contact with skin lesions or body fluids, as well as sharing clothes or other materials with an infected person. Inhaling respiratory droplets can also spread the infection.

Anyone can get and spread monkeypox, but currently, cases are mainly spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, health officials said. The likelihood of monkeypox exposure is high for those who have multiple or anonymous sex partners.

Officials said that Connecticut hasn't received many doses of the monkeypox vaccine due to the state's current low case count. With that said, vaccinations might be recommended to those who are close contacts, may have been exposed, or may have an increased risk of exposure.

Commercial labs have testing for monkeypox available across the state, including at Quest, Mayo Clinic, and Labcorp.

“At the present time, our top priority is ensuring access to post-exposure prophylaxis and then expanding to a larger pool of at-risk persons when our vaccine supply allows us to do so,” Juthani said.

For more information on monkeypox, visit the CDC website and state DPH website.

For a map of all confirmed Monkeypox cases in the U.S., click here.

