Over 160 mosquitoes found around Connecticut have tested positive for West Nile Virus: Researchers

There have been two confirmed human cases of WNV confirmed in Connecticut this summer.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As mosquito season continues in Connecticut, trap sites around the state have found over 160 mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), and 19 mosquitoes positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The towns and cities with the most WNV-positive samples as of Tuesday include Glastonbury, Stamford, and Wethersfield.

At Glastonbury's Tryon Street trap site, 17 mosquitoes collected on Aug. 29 tested positive for WNV; 10 more collected on Sept. 7 also tested positive.

Wethersfield found a total of 22 mosquitoes positive for WNV between July 17 and Sept. 6 at its Goff Road trap site.

Stamford's three trap sites at Cove Island Park, Sleepy Hollow Park, and Intervale Road have seen a total of 26 mosquitoes collected between July 26 and Sept. 11 test positive for WNV.

The most recent towns and cities that have detected WNV in mosquitos this month include Meriden, New Britain and Stonington.

As for EEE, there are nine towns that have found mosquitoes positive for the virus, mainly in Windham and New London counties. Most recent positive samples were found in Voluntown, Stonington, Hampton, and as many as five positive mosquitoes collected in Killingly.

There have been no human cases of EEE confirmed at this time.

A total of 313,703 mosquitoes have been trapped and sampled so far this season by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

Mosquito monitoring season ends around the end of October and starts up again at the end of May.

