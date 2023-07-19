Heavy rains in Connecticut means mosquitoes everywhere

Whether you’re tapping, swatting, or shooing entomologists say after the recent heavy rains and flooding, more mosquitoes will be out.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Get your bug spray ready. Entomologists say we will see more mosquitoes because of the heavy rainfall and flash flooding we’ve had in the past few weeks.

“They suck. Just tap them real quick. Tap them real quick and get rid of them,” said Elaine Herrera.

In Hartford, the Department of Health and Human Services is trying to lessen the bites.

“The ecological firm comes out when we have increased rain and they basically put some sort of natural mosquito control substance into catch basins throughout the city,” said Ebony Jackson-Shaheed with Hartford Department of Health and Human Services.

The department said they focus on treating areas around the city with high vegetation and near water.

“What we wanted to do is every year there is a possibility of Zika and West Nile Virus, especially with increased mosquitoes doing this program basically helps with prevention,” said Jackson-Shaheed.

One of their highly targeted areas is Keney Park.

“This area here is not bad but if you go towards the walkway back there. We like to go a lot, fishing, and stuff like that, they’ll get on you,” said.

Bo Willis spends his days fishing in Keney Park. He backs up that statement.

Bo “Yeah, they always out here, definitely,” said Willis.

Experts said that mosquitoes are also more active during warm temperatures and high humidity, but none of that is stopping Willis from fishing.

“Just spray up and just keep on fishing,” said Willis.

Experts say applying EPA-approved bug spray is one way to minimize mosquito bites. Another thing you can do is cover up with long sleeves and pants. For homeowners, make sure you dump any standing water outside once a week.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News.

