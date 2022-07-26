5 mosquitoes positive for West Nile Virus found in Connecticut

No human cases have been detected so far this season.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mosquitoes that have tested positive for the West Nile Virus have been detected in four Connecticut towns and cities last week, according to state scientists.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) found two positive mosquitoes in Darien, one in Fairfield, one in New Haven, and one in Stamford, trapped and sampled between July 18-19.

These are the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus this season as of Tuesday, state scientists said.

No human cases have been detected so far this season.

People are asked to reduce their risk of being bit by mosquitoes by reducing their time outdoors at night, using screens for windows and doors, as well as using mosquito netting when outdoors.

Wearing shoes, socks, long-sleeved shirts and long pants while outdoors for long periods of time helps too.

During the 2021 season, 208 mosquitoes from around the state tested positive for West Nile Virus.

There are no mosquitoes that have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) so far this season, and there are no confirmed human cases at this time.

