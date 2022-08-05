More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Connecticut

Nearly 30 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly 30 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in Connecticut as of Friday, according to Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES).

Since Tuesday's update, Stamford found four more positive mosquitoes, with West Haven finding one positive mosquito. Ledyard also found one positive mosquito, bringing brings the total to 29 mosquitoes positive for WNV.

The Ledyard mosquito's positive WNV strain usually bites birds but it will also bite humans, according to the Ledge Light Health District.

More positive mosquitoes have been found in other Connecticut communities, such as Darien, Greenwich, New Haven, Stamford, and Stratford.

As of Friday, Fairfield, Hartford, West Haven, and Westport have been added to this list.

Although no human cases have been found yet, the health district is advising people to minimize their time outdoors during dusk and dawn, wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts while outside, and using mosquito repellent when being outdoors is necessary.

During the 2021 season, 208 mosquitoes from Connecticut tested Positive for West Nile Virus.

So far, there have been no mosquitoes that have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), and there have been no human cases detected at this time.

