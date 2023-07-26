Mosquitoes in Wethersfield test positive for West Nile virus

The mosquitoes were trapped on July 17, according to officials, and mark the first positive results of the year.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Some mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time this season, the state's Mosquito Management Program (MMP) announced Wednesday.

According to officials, the mosquitoes were trapped in Wethersfield on July 17.

These results are the first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes so far this year. Officials are saying that this is just the beginning.

“The recent rainfall, high humidity, and warm temperatures have increased mosquito activity and West Nile virus is expected to build-up in the weeks ahead," said Dr. Philip Armstrong, a medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES). "We will continue to closely monitor mosquitoes for virus amplification from now through October."

Officials reminded residents to protect themselves however they can from any potential mosquito bites.

“We encourage everyone to take precautionary measures such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active," said Dr. Jason White, director of CAES.

To help reduce your risk of getting bitten, you should:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure that door and window screens are tight fighting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for long periods or when mosquitoes are most active. Clothing should be light-colored and made of a tightly woven material that can keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outside or in an unscreened structure, and protect infants when outdoors.

Consider using an EPA-approved mosquito repellent and apply it when it's necessary to be outside.

Last season, West Nile virus was found in 185 mosquito pools from 24 towns all over Connecticut. The majority of the activity was found in densely populated urban and suburban regions in Fairfield, Hartford, and New Haven counties.

Seven human cases of West Nile virus-associated illness were reported between August 11 and September 20, according to CAES.

